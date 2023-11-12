Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 10,454,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

