McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.93. 902,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

