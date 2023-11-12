McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $267.79. 2,665,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,692. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.57.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.