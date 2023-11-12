Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRDF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.22. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.49.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

