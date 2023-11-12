Merlin Capital LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $22.52 on Friday, reaching $504.58. 478,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,793. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.00 and a 200-day moving average of $489.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,569,019 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

