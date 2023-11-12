Merlin Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after buying an additional 1,440,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,231,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after buying an additional 1,113,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 22,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after buying an additional 954,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.11. 3,691,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,733. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

