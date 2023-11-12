Merlin Capital LLC Buys 58 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $27.02 on Friday, reaching $661.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,552. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $606.48 and its 200 day moving average is $661.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

