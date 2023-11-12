Merlin Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,864 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

