Merlin Capital LLC Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Merlin Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.56. 1,754,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,864. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.25 and a 200 day moving average of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $262.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

