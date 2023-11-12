Merlin Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.46.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

