Merlin Capital LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Merlin Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 291.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 3,268,078 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 245.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,402,000 after buying an additional 885,798 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Doximity stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 8,462,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

