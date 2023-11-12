Merlin Capital LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PTC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 57.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $8,553,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 43.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

PTC Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 503,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

