Merlin Capital LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG traded up $25.47 on Friday, hitting $2,120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,152. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,903.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,977.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

