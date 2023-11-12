Merlin Capital LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Merlin Capital LLC cut its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $57.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTLA

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.