Merlin Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.6% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.07. 1,406,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,639. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.