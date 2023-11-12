Merlin Capital LLC Invests $596,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. XPO comprises about 1.2% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 12.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

XPO Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of XPO traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,924. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 268.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.