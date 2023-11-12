Merlin Capital LLC Invests $641,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Hydrofarm Holdings Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Merlin Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

HYFM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 241,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,844. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

