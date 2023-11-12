Merlin Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merlin Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $214.65. 131,310,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,465,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $682.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.