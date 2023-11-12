Merlin Capital LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Merlin Capital LLC owned 85.65% of cbdMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in cbdMD in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in cbdMD in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in cbdMD by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 77,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

YCBD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 33,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,719. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $20.25.

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 79.23% and a negative net margin of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on cbdMD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

