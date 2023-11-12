Merlin Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 36,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $332,621.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,081,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,986,223.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687,906 shares of company stock valued at $15,511,567. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,159,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,989,878. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

