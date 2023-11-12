Merlin Capital LLC Purchases 1,294 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for about 1.5% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Incyte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Incyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 150,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Incyte by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $52.44. 1,552,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,712. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

