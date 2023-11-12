Merlin Capital LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Accenture by 879.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.69. 1,433,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,088. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.31. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.