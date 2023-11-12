Merlin Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,606 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CICC Research lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

