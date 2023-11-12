Merlin Capital LLC Raises Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 1.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ferrari by 350.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 30.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RACE traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.56. 207,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,390. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $209.88 and a 12-month high of $340.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.79.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

