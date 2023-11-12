Merlin Capital LLC Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Planet Fitness makes up about 1.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after acquiring an additional 523,942 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,178 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

PLNT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

