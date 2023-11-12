Merlin Capital LLC Sells 164 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Merlin Capital LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. 19,292,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905,041. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

