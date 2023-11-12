Merlin Capital LLC Sells 665 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Merlin Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.