Merlin Capital LLC Sells 784 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Merlin Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,777. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,888 shares of company stock worth $7,652,614. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

