Merlin Capital LLC Trims Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Merlin Capital LLC lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 3,186,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,990. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

