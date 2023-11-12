Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,116,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,565,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $844.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.