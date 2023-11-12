MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife Trading Up 2.0 %

MetLife stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

