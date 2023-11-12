Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
MXC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.