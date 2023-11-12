Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

MXC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

