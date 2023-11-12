MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MGF remained flat at $3.05 during midday trading on Friday. 44,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.46.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0194 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.