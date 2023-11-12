MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading Down 4%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 24,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 16,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.