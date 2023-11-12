MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading Down 4%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 24,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 16,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

