Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) is AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the quarter. Miller Industries accounts for about 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of Miller Industries worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 29,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,426. The company has a market cap of $451.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $300.26 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

