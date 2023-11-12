Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

MRTX opened at $56.29 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after buying an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,269,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,880,000 after buying an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

