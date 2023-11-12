Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,206 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $70,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.