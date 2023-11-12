Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 490,623 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 861.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490,623 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $91,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $192.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.