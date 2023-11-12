Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $71,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $215,213,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $293.21 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.98.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.