Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $88,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,725,000 after purchasing an additional 93,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 681,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SYK opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.90. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $216.55 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

