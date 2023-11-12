Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $65.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $65,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.