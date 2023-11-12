Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $66,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

