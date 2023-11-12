Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $109,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.