Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $255.75 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

