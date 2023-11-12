Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $21.45 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

