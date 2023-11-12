Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $26.30 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Profile



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

