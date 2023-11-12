Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

