Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,100 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $517.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $518.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.79 and its 200 day moving average is $479.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

