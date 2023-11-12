Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 32,200 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 656,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,551,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 98.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 129.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

