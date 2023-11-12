Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 159,228 shares during the quarter. Model N makes up about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Model N worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE:MODN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $823.73 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.76. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $103,293.21. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,007,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,851 shares of company stock valued at $722,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

